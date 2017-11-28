The Candyskins are a rock band formed in 1989 in Oxfordshire, England. Though early members of the 'Oxford Scene', they enjoyed limited commercial success compared to their contemporaries Radiohead and Supergrass. They were considered by the British music press as one of the seminal early bands of the Britpop era. The band recorded four studio albums over a period of eight years before breaking up in 1998 and reuniting in 2009.