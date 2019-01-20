George MorganUS country music singer. Born 28 June 1924. Died 7 July 1975
George Morgan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e22f0c33-e597-4211-9bc9-79ae9085980f
George Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
George Thomas Morgan (June 28, 1924 – July 7, 1975) was a mid-20th-century American country music singer. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a former member of the Grand Ole Opry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Morgan Tracks
Sort by
Red Rose From the Blue Side of Town
George Morgan
Red Rose From the Blue Side of Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Rose From the Blue Side of Town
Last played on
Rainbow in My Heart
George Morgan
Rainbow in My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow in My Heart
Last played on
CAndy Kisses
George Morgan
CAndy Kisses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CAndy Kisses
Last played on
Mr Ting-A-Ling (Steel Guitar Man)
George Morgan
Mr Ting-A-Ling (Steel Guitar Man)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Ting-A-Ling (Steel Guitar Man)
Last played on
Room Full Of Roses
George Morgan
Room Full Of Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Room Full Of Roses
Last played on
Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On
George Morgan
Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Almost
George Morgan
Almost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Almost
Last played on
Be Sure You Know
George Morgan
Be Sure You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Sure You Know
Last played on
Red Rose From The Blue Side Of The Street
George Morgan
Red Rose From The Blue Side Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Misty Moonlight
George Morgan
In The Misty Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Misty Moonlight
Last played on
Country Boy, City Girl
George Morgan
Country Boy, City Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Boy, City Girl
Last played on
Beautiful Dreamer
George Morgan
Beautiful Dreamer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Dreamer
Last played on
George Morgan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist