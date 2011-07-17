Coon‐Sanders’ Original Nighthawk OrchestraFormed 1925
1925
Coon-Sanders Original Nighthawk Orchestra was the first Kansas City jazz band to achieve national recognition, which it acquired through national radio broadcasts. It was founded in 1919, as the Coon-Sanders Novelty Orchestra, by drummer Carleton Coon and pianist Joe Sanders.
Coon‐Sanders’ Original Nighthawk Orchestra
