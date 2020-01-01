Trapper Schoepp is an American singer-songwriter based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After releasing two albums in his teens, Schoepp signed with SideOneDummy Records and released Run, Engine, Run (2012) as Trapper Schoepp & the Shades. In 2016, he signed with Xtra Mile Recordings and has released three albums under his own name: Rangers & Valentines (2016), Bay Beach Amusement Park (2017), and Primetime Illusion (2019).