Hayley Claire Oliver (born 24 April 1976) is a British country music singer. She has released two solo albums and one band project. She has received favourable reviews[citation needed] in UK country music publications and airplay around the world on local country radio, nationally on BBC Radio 2 and across the local BBC country network.
I Can Still Dream
Hayley Oliver
I Can Still Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Still Dream
Last played on
Back To New England
Hayley Oliver
Back To New England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To New England
Last played on
The Song Remembers When
Hayley Oliver
The Song Remembers When
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Song Remembers When
Last played on
Another Lonely Night
Hayley Oliver
Another Lonely Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Lonely Night
Last played on
I Only Want To Love You Forever
Hayley Oliver
I Only Want To Love You Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Only Want To Love You Forever
Last played on
You Were There All The Time
Hayley Oliver
You Were There All The Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Were There All The Time
Last played on
Bright Side Of Life
Hayley Oliver
Bright Side Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Side Of Life
Last played on
Two Hearts Dancing As One
Hayley Oliver
Two Hearts Dancing As One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Good Old Days
Hayley Oliver
The Good Old Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Good Old Days
Last played on
The Hand That Rocked The Cradle
Hayley Oliver
The Hand That Rocked The Cradle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shape Up Heart
Hayley Oliver
Shape Up Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shape Up Heart
Last played on
Could I Be More Blue
Hayley Oliver
Could I Be More Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Could I Be More Blue
Last played on
Places In My Heart
Hayley Oliver
Places In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Places In My Heart
Last played on
A Little Bluer Than That
Hayley Oliver
A Little Bluer Than That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Bluer Than That
Last played on
Be Love
Hayley Oliver
Be Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Love
Last played on
