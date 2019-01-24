Martin Simpson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnkv.jpg
1953-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e229170f-0340-44a9-a39f-f319c64bde75
Martin Simpson Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Stewart Simpson (born 5 May 1953) is an English folk singer, guitarist and songwriter. His music reflects a wide variety of influences and styles, rooted in Britain, Ireland, America and beyond.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Simpson Performances & Interviews
- Martin Simpson joins Simon Mayo in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zf3c7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zf3c7.jpg2014-05-20T10:20:00.000ZMulti-award winning guitarist Martin Simpson talks about performing as part of the forthcoming Guitar Season on BBC Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zf3cl
Martin Simpson joins Simon Mayo in the studio
Martin Simpson Tracks
Sort by
La Rivolte
Martin Simpson
La Rivolte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
La Rivolte
Last played on
Handsome Molly
Martin Simpson
Handsome Molly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Handsome Molly
Last played on
Ridgeway
Martin Simpson
Ridgeway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Ridgeway
Last played on
Unicorns
June Tabor
Unicorns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2bzx.jpglink
Unicorns
Last played on
Joshua Gone Barbados
Martin Simpson
Joshua Gone Barbados
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Joshua Gone Barbados
Last played on
More than Enough (feat. Martin Simpson & John Kirkpatrick)
Roy Bailey
More than Enough (feat. Martin Simpson & John Kirkpatrick)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
More than Enough (feat. Martin Simpson & John Kirkpatrick)
Last played on
Gather The Owls / Train On The Island
Nancy Kerr
Gather The Owls / Train On The Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383sqt.jpglink
Gather The Owls / Train On The Island
Last played on
Flash Company (feat. Martin Simpson)
June Tabor
Flash Company (feat. Martin Simpson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2bzx.jpglink
Flash Company (feat. Martin Simpson)
Last played on
The Weaver's Daughter
Andy Cutting
The Weaver's Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383sqt.jpglink
The Weaver's Daughter
Last played on
Pretty Nancy
Andy Cutting
Pretty Nancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383sqt.jpglink
Pretty Nancy
Last played on
Blues Run the Game
Martin Simpson
Blues Run the Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Blues Run the Game
Last played on
Blues Run the Game (Radio Edit)
Martin Simpson
Blues Run the Game (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Blues Run the Game (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Molly as She Swings
Martin Simpson
Molly as She Swings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Molly as She Swings
Last played on
Blue Eyed Boston Boy
Martin Simpson
Blue Eyed Boston Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Blue Eyed Boston Boy
Last played on
Maps
Martin Simpson
Maps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Maps
Last played on
Bones And Feathers
Martin Simpson
Bones And Feathers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Bones And Feathers
Last played on
Done It Again
Martin Simpson
Done It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Done It Again
Last played on
Thomas Drew
Martin Simpson
Thomas Drew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Thomas Drew
Last played on
Dillard Chandler
Martin Simpson
Dillard Chandler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Dillard Chandler
Last played on
Rufford Park Poachers
Martin Simpson
Rufford Park Poachers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Rufford Park Poachers
Last played on
Pretty Crowing Chicken
Martin Simpson
Pretty Crowing Chicken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Pretty Crowing Chicken
Last played on
Sammy's Bar
Martin Simpson
Sammy's Bar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Sammy's Bar
Last played on
Heartbreak Hotel
Martin Simpson
Heartbreak Hotel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
Heartbreak Hotel
Last played on
The Sheffield Apprentice
Martin Simpson
The Sheffield Apprentice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l21sw.jpglink
The Sheffield Apprentice
Last played on
Playlists featuring Martin Simpson
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Martin Simpson
Kings Place, London, UK
27
Apr
2019
Martin Simpson
Storey's Field Centre, Cambridge, UK
9
Jun
2019
Martin Simpson
Freshwater Memorial Hall, Isle Of Wight, UK
28
Jun
2019
Martin Simpson
Reeth Memorial Hall, Darlington, UK
22
Jul
2019
Martin Simpson
Ruskin House, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24mxj/acts/amfdgw
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T11:42:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qvxr1.jpg
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 05 - Folk Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-20T11:42:38
20
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 05 - Folk Day
Royal Albert Hall
Martin Simpson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Listen: Eliza Carthy's folk cover of The Pankhurst Anthem
-
"We had family meetings about whether to accept the award when the offer came in for my dad's MBE..."
-
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - The Fitter's Song / Love Lane
-
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - Hug You Like A Mountain
-
Eliza Carthy on the origins of folk classic Scarborough Fair
-
Martin Carthy
-
Eliza Carthy speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Richard Thompson | Interview
-
Martin Carthy chats with Tom Robinson
-
Martin and Eliza Carthy - Ye Mariners All
Back to artist