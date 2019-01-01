Józef ElsnerBorn 1 June 1769. Died 18 April 1854
Józef Antoni Franciszek Elsner (sometimes Józef Ksawery Elsner; baptismal name, Joseph Anton Franz Elsner; 1 June 1769 – 18 April 1854) was a composer, music teacher, and music theoretician, active mainly in Warsaw. He was one of the first composers in Poland to weave elements of folk music into his works.
Elsner composed many symphonic, chamber, solo, and vocal-instrumental works, and works for the stage, including over 100 religious works (masses, offertorios, oratorios, cantatas), eight symphonies, three concertos, three ballets, and thirty-eight operas. He is perhaps best known as the principal piano teacher of the young composer Frédéric Chopin.
Echo w leise [The Echo in the Wood] (Overture)
Echo w leise [The Echo in the Wood] (Overture)
Symphony in C major (Op.11)
Symphony in C major (Op.11)
Rondo à la mazurka in C major
Rondo à la mazurka in C major
Overture to the opera 'Sultan Vampun' (1800)
Overture to the opera 'Sultan Vampun' (1800)
Symphony in C op 11
Symphony in C op 11
Polonaise in E flat major
Polonaise in E flat major
Symphony in C major, Op. 11
Symphony in C major, Op. 11
Violin Sonata in D major Op 10'2
Violin Sonata in D major Op 10'2
