SkylabUK ambient/electronic group. Formed 1993
Skylab
1993
Skylab is a UK-based ambient/electronica outfit formed in 1993. They have released two albums and many EPs. Their membership at the time of their album debut were Toshio Nakanishi, K.U.D.O., Howie B and Mat Ducasse.
They have worked with Steve Dahl, Barry Adamson, David Holmes, and Depeche Mode.
They have been included on multiple compilations from the Red Hot AIDS Benefit Series of albums produced by the Red Hot Organization, and
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
