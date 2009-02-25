Skylab is a UK-based ambient/electronica outfit formed in 1993. They have released two albums and many EPs. Their membership at the time of their album debut were Toshio Nakanishi, K.U.D.O., Howie B and Mat Ducasse.

They have worked with Steve Dahl, Barry Adamson, David Holmes, and Depeche Mode.

They have been included on multiple compilations from the Red Hot AIDS Benefit Series of albums produced by the Red Hot Organization, and