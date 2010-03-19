Reckless Love is a Finnish heavy metal band, founded 2001 in Kuopio, Finland. On February 2010, they released their debut album, which reached number 13 in the Finnish charts. In 2011 they released their second album Animal Attraction, which was in the top 10 of the Finnish charts. After the success of Animal Attraction, Reckless Love released their third album Spirit in 2013, which contains the two singles "Night on Fire" and "So Happy I Could Die". In February 2016 they released two singles, "Keep it up all night" and "Monster". Their newest album, InVader, (containing Keep It Up All Night and Monster) was released on 4 March, on the opening night of their European tour with Santa Cruz (band).