Reckless Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Reckless Love is a Finnish heavy metal band, founded 2001 in Kuopio, Finland. On February 2010, they released their debut album, which reached number 13 in the Finnish charts. In 2011 they released their second album Animal Attraction, which was in the top 10 of the Finnish charts. After the success of Animal Attraction, Reckless Love released their third album Spirit in 2013, which contains the two singles "Night on Fire" and "So Happy I Could Die". In February 2016 they released two singles, "Keep it up all night" and "Monster". Their newest album, InVader, (containing Keep It Up All Night and Monster) was released on 4 March, on the opening night of their European tour with Santa Cruz (band).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Badass
Reckless Love
Badass
Badass
Upcoming Events
31
Aug
2019
Reckless Love, Enuff Z'Nuff, Crashdïet, Vain, The Dogs D'amour, Wrathchild, Knock Out Kaine, Dust Bowl Jokies, Stop Stop, Saints of Sin, Lovebite, Doomsday Outlaw, Daxx & Roxane, Fallen Mafia, Midnight Dogs, The Fiascos, Trench Dogs, Sykko Dollz and Trophies of Man
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
