HélèneFrench actress and singer Hélène Rollès. Born 20 December 1966
Hélène Rollès (born 20 December 1966) is a French actress and singer, primarily known for her major role in the TV sitcom Helen and the boys (Hélène et les Garçons), alongside Sébastien Roch.
