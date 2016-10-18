Nebu KinizaBorn 30 March 1994
Cory Orville Reid (born March 30, 1994), better known by his stage name Nebu Kiniza, is an American hip hop recording artist from Queens, New York. He is best known for his single "Gassed Up", which was released in October 25, 2015. He is signed to OSHS (On Some Hippy S**t) and RCA Records.
