Sleepy Brown
Born 24 January 1970
Sleepy Brown
1970-01-24
Sleepy Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick "Sleepy" Brown (born January 24, 1970) is an American singer-songwriter and record producer from Savannah, Georgia. He is one-third of the successful Atlanta-based production team of Organized Noize, which has created hits for acts such as OutKast, Goodie Mob, and TLC. TLC's "Waterfalls", penned by Brown and Organized Noize's Rico Wade and Ray Murray, was a #1 hit single on Billboard's Hot 100 in the summer of 1995.
Sleepy Brown Tracks
The Way You Move (feat. Sleepy Brown)
OutKast
OutKast
The Way You Move (feat. Sleepy Brown)
The Way You Move (feat. Sleepy Brown)
Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!) (feat. Sleepy Brown)
Ludacris
Ludacris
Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!) (feat. Sleepy Brown)
Saturday (Oooh! Ooooh!) (feat. Sleepy Brown)
SpottieOttieDopaliscious (feat. Sleepy Brown)
OutKast
OutKast
SpottieOttieDopaliscious (feat. Sleepy Brown)
SpottieOttieDopaliscious (feat. Sleepy Brown)
I Can't Wait (feat. OutKast)
Sleepy Brown
Sleepy Brown
I Can't Wait (feat. OutKast)
I Can't Wait (feat. OutKast)
The Way You Move (Clean Album Version)
OutKast
OutKast
The Way You Move (Clean Album Version)
The Way You Move (Clean Album Version)
The Way You Move
OutKast
OutKast
The Way You Move
The Way You Move
The Way You Make Move (feat. Sleepy Brown)
OutKast
OutKast
The Way You Make Move (feat. Sleepy Brown)
The Way You Make Move (feat. Sleepy Brown)
Margarita
Sleepy Brown
Margarita
Margarita
The Way You Move
OutKast
OutKast
The Way You Move
The Way You Move
I Can't Wait (feat. Outkast)
Sleepy Brown
Sleepy Brown
I Can't Wait (feat. Outkast)
I Can't Wait (feat. Outkast)
Sunday Morning
Sleepy Brown
Sunday Morning
Sunday Morning
Me and My Baby and My Cadillac
Sleepy Brown
Sleepy Brown
Me and My Baby and My Cadillac
