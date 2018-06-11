Laurent VoulzyBorn 18 December 1948
1948-12-18
Lucien Voulzy (, born 18 December 1948 in Paris), better known as Laurent Voulzy, is a French singer and composer.
Souffrir De Se Souvenir
Il Roule (Les Fleurs Du Bal)
