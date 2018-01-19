The GoriesFormed 1986. Disbanded 1992
The Gories
1986
The Gories Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gories are an American garage rock trio that formed in Detroit, Michigan, United States, in 1986. They were among the first 1980s garage rock bands to incorporate overt blues influences. The band features Mick Collins (of The Dirtbombs), Dan Kroha (later of the now defunct The Demolition Doll Rods) on guitar and vocals, and Peggy O'Neill on drums.
While the band originally broke up in 1992 after a European tour. The band reformed in July 2009 for a reunion tour across Europe, along with co-headliners The Oblivians. The band reconvened for a second reunion tour in 2010, this time across North America.
The Gories Tracks
There But For The Grace Of God Go I
The Gories
Nitroglycerine
The Gories
I Think I've Had It
The Gories
