The Charm The Fury was a Dutch metal band from Amsterdam and was formed in 2010. The singer is characteristic for the band's sound.

In 2013, The Charm The Fury released their first album A Shade Of My Former Self throughout Listenable Records, after independently releasing the EP The Social Meltdown, back in 2012. In 2014, the band played at the FortaRock Festival in Nijmegen and in 2015 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium. In 2017, the band released their second album The Sick, Dumb & Happy though Nuclear Blast.

On November 20, 2018, the band announced they were breaking up due to lineup changes and financial reasons.