Gorillaz are an English virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. The band primarily consists of four animated members: 2-D (lead vocals, keyboards, melodica), Murdoc Niccals (bass guitar), Noodle (guitars, occasionally keyboards and vocals), and Russel Hobbs (drums and percussion). Their fictional universe is explored through music videos, interviews, and other short cartoons. In reality, Albarn is the only permanent musical contributor, and often collaborates with other musicians.
With Gorillaz, Albarn departed from the distinct Britpop of his band Blur and explored influences including hip hop, electronic music, and world music through an "eccentrically postmodern" approach. The band's 2001 debut album Gorillaz went Triple Platinum in the UK and Double Platinum in Europe and earned the group an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Successful Virtual Band. It was nominated for the Mercury Prize, but the nomination was withdrawn at the band's request. Their second studio album, Demon Days (2005), went six times platinum in the UK and double platinum in the US, The band has won other awards, including one Grammy Award, two MTV Video Music Awards, an NME Award and three MTV Europe Music Awards.
- Damon Albarn on the return of Gorillazhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xx2hf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xx2hf.jpg2017-03-24T14:45:00.000ZDamon Albarn joins MistaJam to talk about the return of Gorillaz and their upcoming album 'Humanz'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xx0l1
Damon Albarn on the return of Gorillaz
19-2000
Clint Eastwood
19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
Superfast Jellyfish (feat. Gruff Rhys & De La Soul)
Feel Good Inc.
Dare
Dirty Harry
Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)
Clint Eastwood (Ed Case Refix) (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Humility
On Melancholy Hill
Andromeda (feat. DRAM)
Tranz
One Percent
On Melancholy Hill (Album Version)
Live Lounge: Gorillaz
Glastonbury: 2010
Zane Lowe Sessions: Gorillaz
