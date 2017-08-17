MelkbellyFormed 2014
Melkbelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2174f7a-c059-452d-a92d-25f618a53505
Melkbelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Melkbelly is a 4 piece noise rock band from Chicago made up of Bart Winters (guitar), Liam Winters (bass), Miranda Winters (guitar/vox), and James Wetzel (drums). They are known for their frantic arrangements, toothed melodies, and blaring live show. The group has toured extensively across the US in the last couple of years, and Stereogum called them the "Most Exciting Rock Band at SXSW". They released a full-length album titled "Nothing Valley" on October 13, 2017 on Wax Nine Records, a subsidiary of Carpark Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melkbelly Tracks
Sort by
Kid Kreative
Melkbelly
Kid Kreative
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kid Kreative
Last played on
Back to artist