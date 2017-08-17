Melkbelly is a 4 piece noise rock band from Chicago made up of Bart Winters (guitar), Liam Winters (bass), Miranda Winters (guitar/vox), and James Wetzel (drums). They are known for their frantic arrangements, toothed melodies, and blaring live show. The group has toured extensively across the US in the last couple of years, and Stereogum called them the "Most Exciting Rock Band at SXSW". They released a full-length album titled "Nothing Valley" on October 13, 2017 on Wax Nine Records, a subsidiary of Carpark Records.