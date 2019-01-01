Blaque was an American girl group that charted in 1999–2004. Their debut album Blaque sold more than 1 million copies and was certified Platinum. The group's debut included the Gold-selling single "808", the international hit "Bring It All to Me", and a third single, "I Do". The group went on hiatus from 2002 until 2007, releasing only three unsuccessful singles, "Can't Get It Back", "Ugly", and the international single from the film Honey, "I'm Good".

In 1999, Billboard named Blaque the 4th Best New Artist of the year, with "Bring It All to Me" landing at number 30 on the 2000 Year End Chart. Blaque worked on two albums in the mid-to-late 2000s but did not release them. The group attempted a comeback in 2012, but ultimately failed due to Natina Reed's accidental death.