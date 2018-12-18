Jean Robert Planquette (31 July 1848 – 28 January 1903) was a French composer of songs and operettas.

Several of Planquette's operettas were extraordinarily successful in Britain, especially Les cloches de Corneville (1878), the length of whose initial London run broke all records for any piece of musical theatre up to that time. Rip Van Winkle (1882) also earned international fame.