Freddy FenderBorn 4 June 1937. Died 14 October 2006
Freddy Fender
1937-06-04
Freddy Fender Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddy Fender (born Baldemar Garza Huerta; June 4, 1937 – October 14, 2006) was a Mexican American Tejano, country and rock and roll musician, known for his work as a solo artist and in the groups Los Super Seven and the Texas Tornados. He is best known for his 1975 hits "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" and the subsequent remake of his own "Wasted Days and Wasted Nights".
Freddy Fender Tracks
Before The Next Teardrop Falls
Freddy Fender
Before The Next Teardrop Falls
Before The Next Teardrop Falls
Vaya Con Dios
Freddy Fender
Vaya Con Dios
Vaya Con Dios
Silver Wings
Freddy Fender
Silver Wings
Silver Wings
That Girl Who Waits on Tables
Freddy Fender
That Girl Who Waits on Tables
That Girl Who Waits on Tables
I Almost Called Your Name
Freddy Fender
I Almost Called Your Name
I Almost Called Your Name
Wild Side Of Life
Freddy Fender
Wild Side Of Life
Wild Side Of Life
How Much is That Doggie in the Window
Freddy Fender
How Much is That Doggie in the Window
How Much is That Doggie in the Window
Christmas in the Valley
Freddy Fender
Christmas in the Valley
Christmas in the Valley
Wasted Days and Wasted Nights
Freddy Fender
Wasted Days and Wasted Nights
Wasted Days and Wasted Nights
The Chokin' Kind
Freddy Fender
The Chokin' Kind
The Chokin' Kind
Since I Met You Baby
Freddy Fender
Since I Met You Baby
Since I Met You Baby
Turn Around
Freddy Fender
Turn Around
Turn Around
