John Osborn (born May 16, 1972) is an American operatic tenor. He is particularly associated with the bel canto repertoire, especially the works of Rossini, and roles in French opera.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and studied music at Simpson College. He made his professional debut in The Saint of Bleecker Street at the Des Moines Metro Opera in 1993.

Osborn was a winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in 1994 at the age of 21. He made his Met debut in Salome in 1996, and has subsequently sung the roles of Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni and Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville, Goffredo in Armida, Rodrigo di Dhu in La donna del lago, and Arnold Melchtal in Guillaume Tell with the company.

In 2011, he made his role debut as Arnold in Rossini's opera William Tell, with Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra and Chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, a role he has since repeated at the Royal Opera House, London, and other leading opera companies. Also in 2011 he appeared in the very demanding leading role of Raoul in Meyerbeer's grand opera Les Huguenots at La Monnaie, Brussels. John Osborn has sung the title of role of Rossini's Otello at the Rossini Opera Festival, Pesaro, Italy, and also in Vienna, Paris, Lyon, and Zurich, among other venues.