Paul Petersen Born 23 September 1945
Paul Petersen
1945-09-23
Paul Petersen Biography (Wikipedia)
William Paul Petersen (born September 23, 1945) is an American actor, singer, novelist, and activist.
Petersen first rose to prominence in the 1950s playing Jeff Stone on The Donna Reed Show, and transitioned to a singing career in the 1960s. In the early 1980s, he had a recurring role as a police officer on Matt Houston, and in the late 1990s, he played the author Paul Conway in the film Mommy's Day.
In 1990, Petersen established the organization "A Minor Consideration" to support child stars and other child laborers through legislation, family education, and personal intervention and counseling for those in crisis.
Paul Petersen Tracks
Chained
Paul Petersen
Chained
Chained
Last played on
A Little Bit For Sandy
Paul Petersen
A Little Bit For Sandy
She Rides With Me
Paul Petersen
She Rides With Me
She Rides With Me
Last played on
MY DAD
Paul Petersen
MY DAD
MY DAD
Last played on
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
Paul Petersen
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
