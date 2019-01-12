The AssociationUS sunshine pop group. Formed 1965
The Association
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05gl9m6.jpg
1965
The Association Biography (Wikipedia)
The Association is an American sunshine pop band from California. Many regard them as America's first folk-rock band. During the late 1960s, the band had numerous hits at or near the top of the Billboard charts (including "Windy", "Cherish", "Never My Love" and "Along Comes Mary") and were the lead-off band at 1967's Monterey Pop Festival. They are noted for intricate vocal harmonies by the band's multiple singers.
The Association Tracks
Windy
The Association
Windy
Windy
Everything That Touches You
The Association
Everything That Touches You
Everything That Touches You
Never My Love
The Association
Never My Love
Never My Love
Cherish/Windy
Barry Manilow
Cherish/Windy
Cherish/Windy
Changes
The Association
Changes
Changes
Remember
The Association
Remember
Remember
Cherish
The Association
Cherish
Cherish
Time For The Livin
The Association
Time For The Livin
Time For The Livin
Time For Living
The Association
Time For Living
Time For Living
Your Own Love
The Association
Your Own Love
Your Own Love
Along Comes Mary
The Association
Along Comes Mary
Along Comes Mary
Fruit De La Vie, Le
The Association
Fruit De La Vie, Le
Fruit De La Vie, Le
