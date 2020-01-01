Jordan RudessBorn 4 November 1956
Jordan Rudess Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Rudess (born Jordan Charles Rudes; November 4, 1956) is an American keyboardist and composer best known as a member of the progressive metal band Dream Theater and the progressive metal supergroup Liquid Tension Experiment.
