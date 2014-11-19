Mason ProffitFormed 1969. Disbanded 1973
Mason Proffit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1fa2b61-a749-4451-bd1f-0a2fb4b6cdf7
Mason Proffit Biography (Wikipedia)
Mason Proffit was a country rock band from Champaign, Illinois that released five albums between 1969 and 1973.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mason Proffit Tracks
Sort by
You Finally Found Your Love
Mason Proffit
You Finally Found Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Finally Found Your Love
Last played on
Voice of Change
Mason Proffit
Voice of Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voice of Change
Last played on
Two Hangmen
Mason Proffit
Two Hangmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Hangmen
Last played on
Sweet Lady Love
Mason Proffit
Sweet Lady Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Lady Love
Last played on
Walk On Down the Road
Mason Proffit
Walk On Down the Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On Down the Road
Last played on
Mason Proffit Links
Back to artist