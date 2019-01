Lloyd Green (born October 4, 1937 in Leaf, Mississippi) is an American steel guitarist. Green is most notable for his session work, having played on records with artists such as The Byrds, Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, The Monkees, Jean Stafford, Lynn Anderson, Don Williams, Paul McCartney, Charley Pride, Bob Dylan, Johnny Paycheck, George Hamilton IV and many others.

