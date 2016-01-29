Lloyd GreenBorn 4 October 1937
Lloyd Green
1937-10-04
Lloyd Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Green (born October 4, 1937 in Leaf, Mississippi) is an American steel guitarist. Green is most notable for his session work, having played on records with artists such as The Byrds, Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, The Monkees, Jean Stafford, Lynn Anderson, Don Williams, Paul McCartney, Charley Pride, Bob Dylan, Johnny Paycheck, George Hamilton IV and many others.
Lloyd Green Tracks
Motel Time Again
Lloyd Green
Motel Time Again
Motel Time Again
Last played on
I Can See Clearly Now
Lloyd Green
I Can See Clearly Now
I Can See Clearly Now
Last played on
Wabash Cannonball (feat. George Hamilton IV & Lloyd Green)
Billie Jo Spears
Wabash Cannonball (feat. George Hamilton IV & Lloyd Green)
Wabash Cannonball (feat. George Hamilton IV & Lloyd Green)
Last played on
Almost Persuaded
Lloyd Green
Almost Persuaded
Almost Persuaded
Last played on
Peddle Paddle
Lloyd Green
Peddle Paddle
Peddle Paddle
Last played on
