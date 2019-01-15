The CarpettesFormed 1977
The Carpettes
1977
The Carpettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Carpettes are a punk rock band from Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, England, formed in 1977, who released two albums on Beggars Banquet Records and recorded two Peel sessions. They split up in 1981, but reformed in 1996.
The Carpettes Tracks
Small Wonder
The Carpettes
Small Wonder
Small Wonder
Last played on
Away From It All (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
The Carpettes
Away From It All (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
Reach The Bottom (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
The Carpettes
Reach The Bottom (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
Indo-China (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
The Carpettes
Indo-China (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
I Don't Mean It (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
The Carpettes
I Don't Mean It (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1978)
Nothing Ever Changes
The Carpettes
Nothing Ever Changes
Nothing Ever Changes
Last played on
Johnny Won't Hurt You
The Carpettes
Johnny Won't Hurt You
Johnny Won't Hurt You
Last played on
Reach The Bottom
The Carpettes
Reach The Bottom
Reach The Bottom
Last played on
