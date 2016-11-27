Mark McGrathLead singer of the rock band Sugar Ray. Born 15 March 1968
Mark McGrath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1f5c993-6f38-4471-aa04-36b22e3adae9
Mark McGrath Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Sayers McGrath (born March 15, 1968) is an American singer of the rock band Sugar Ray. McGrath is also known for his work as a co-host of Extra, and he was the host of Don't Forget the Lyrics! in 2010. McGrath hosted the second season of the TV show Killer Karaoke, taking the place of Jackass star Steve-O.
In 2018, McGrath was cast to compete in the first American season of Celebrity Big Brother.
Mark McGrath Tracks
The last rose of summer
Megan Mooney & Mark McGrath
The last rose of summer
The last rose of summer
Performer
"In Love" from Viva Mexico
Megan Mooney, Alex McFarlane, Helenna Howie, Catherine Hamilton, Mark McGrath & Ronald Hanmer
"In Love" from Viva Mexico
"In Love" from Viva Mexico
Performer
The Girl In 14G
Megan Mooney, Mark McGrath, Jeanine Tesori & Dick Scanlan
The Girl In 14G
The Girl In 14G
Performer
