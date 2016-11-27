Mark Sayers McGrath (born March 15, 1968) is an American singer of the rock band Sugar Ray. McGrath is also known for his work as a co-host of Extra, and he was the host of Don't Forget the Lyrics! in 2010. McGrath hosted the second season of the TV show Killer Karaoke, taking the place of Jackass star Steve-O.

In 2018, McGrath was cast to compete in the first American season of Celebrity Big Brother.