Volker KriegelBorn 24 December 1943. Died 14 June 2003
Volker Kriegel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1f52e5b-7f77-4d5d-b6bb-58f60c5e92ef
Volker Kriegel Biography (Wikipedia)
Volker Kriegel (24 December 1943 – 15 June 2003) was a German jazz guitarist and founding member of the United Jazz + Rock Ensemble.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Volker Kriegel Tracks
Sort by
Zoom
Volker Kriegel
Zoom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zoom
Last played on
Mathar [Discovery Of India Mix]
Volker Kriegel
Mathar [Discovery Of India Mix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Volker Kriegel Links
Back to artist