Alfred de MussetBorn 11 December 1810. Died 2 May 1857
Alfred de Musset
1810-12-11
Alfred de Musset Biography
Alfred Louis Charles de Musset-Pathay (11 December 1810 – 2 May 1857) was a French dramatist, poet, and novelist. Along with his poetry, he is known for writing the autobiographical novel La Confession d'un enfant du siècle (The Confession of a Child of the Century).
Les Filles de Cadix
Léo Delibes
