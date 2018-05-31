D’PrinceBorn 23 October 1989
D'Prince
D'Prince Biography
Charles Enebeli (born 23 October 1986), better known by his stage name D'Prince, is a Nigerian Afro pop singer, songwriter.
D'Prince Tracks
Omoba
Omoba
Omoba
