The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen (unofficial English translation: Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic) is a chamber orchestra based in Bremen (Germany), with place of residence in the historical building Stadtwaage.
Meditation (Thaïs)
Jules Massenet
Violin Concerto No 1 in B flat major, K 207 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Havanaise, Op 83
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.1 in C - 3rd mvt: Rondo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trumpet Concerto in D major (1st mvt)
Giuseppe Torelli
The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Geme la torterella (La finta giardiniera)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Woldemar Bargiel
Romance in F minor, Op 11
Antonín Dvořák
Leonore Overture No 1
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (1st mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trumpet Concert in E flat major, H VIIe 1
Joseph Haydn
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major (1st mvt)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Concerto in A major Wq. 172 (3rd mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Phantasiestück, Op 73 No 3
Robert Schumann
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Trumpet Concerto in D major (3rd mvt)
Giuseppe Torelli
Piano Concerto No.24 - Allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Violin Concerto No 4 in D minor, Op 31 (3rd mvt)
Henri Vieuxtemps
Duett-concertino (1st mvt)
Richard Strauss
Sakontala - Act 1 Aria Wie fuhl'ich , ihr Gotter
Franz Schubert
Trumpet Concerto in E flat
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (2nd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Cello Concerto in C - 3rd mvt: Allegro molto
Joseph Haydn
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Concerto in A major (1 mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Trumpet concerto in D major
Giuseppe Torelli
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Giuseppe Torelli
Symphony No 1 in B flat major, Op 30 (Spring) - 3rd mvt
Robert Schumann
Cello Concerto no. 7 in G major G.480 (2nd mvt)
Luigi Boccherini
Symphony No. 2 In D Major Op.73
Johannes Brahms
Cello concerto in A major (3rd mvt) Allegro Assai
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Proms 2017: Prom 26: Mozart and Brahms
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-03T07:44:36
3
Aug
2017
Proms 2010: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-27T07:44:36
27
Jul
2010
Proms 2003: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-12T07:44:36
12
Aug
2003
Proms 2000: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-08T07:44:36
8
Aug
2000
