Jacky Molard is Breton musician referred to as important in the region. He plays fiddle, guitar and bass. He is or has been a member of Gwerz, Pennou Skoulm, the Jacky Molard Acoustic Quartet, and has also played in various groups with Erik Marchand such as Taraf de Caransebes. He is also a composer and producer. Jacky created the "Innacor" Breton/World music label in 2005 along with Erik Marchand and Bertrand Dupont. He has also worked with musicians outside Brittany such as Foune Diarra.