Antoni DonchevBorn 5 February 1959
Antoni Donchev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1e8ec0f-2d2f-47a5-b788-a771465868ac
Antoni Donchev Tracks
Sort by
Gopak
Modest Mussorgsky
Gopak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Gopak
Last played on
Songs and Dances of Death: Serenade
Modest Mussorgsky
Songs and Dances of Death: Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Songs and Dances of Death: Serenade
Last played on
Song of the Flea - Pesnja Mefistofelja v pogrebke Auerbacha
Modest Mussorgsky
Song of the Flea - Pesnja Mefistofelja v pogrebke Auerbacha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Song of the Flea - Pesnja Mefistofelja v pogrebke Auerbacha
Last played on
Praise God and Dance - Finale
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Praise God and Dance - Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Praise God and Dance - Finale
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
T.G.T.T. (Too Good To Title)
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
T.G.T.T. (Too Good To Title)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
T.G.T.T. (Too Good To Title)
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
Almighty God
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Almighty God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Almighty God
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
David Danced (before the Lord)
Duke Ellington, Lilly Ilieva, John Hoybye, Peder Pederson, Bulgarian National Radio Big Band, Antoni Donchev, Bulgarian National Radio Jazz Chorus, New Music Vocal Group & Adelina Koleva
David Danced (before the Lord)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
David Danced (before the Lord)
Composer
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
The Majesty of God
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
The Majesty of God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
The Majesty of God
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
The Shepherd
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
The Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
The Shepherd
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
Freedom - Suite
Duke Ellington, Lilly Ilieva, John Hoybye, Peder Pederson, Bulgarian National Radio Big Band, Antoni Donchev, Bulgarian National Radio Jazz Chorus, New Music Vocal Group & Adelina Koleva
Freedom - Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom - Suite
Composer
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
Heaven
Duke Ellington, Lilly Ilieva, John Hoybye, Peder Pederson, Bulgarian National Radio Big Band, Antoni Donchev, Bulgarian National Radio Jazz Chorus, New Music Vocal Group & Adelina Koleva
Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven
Composer
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
Praise God
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Praise God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Praise God
Performer
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Choir
Back to artist