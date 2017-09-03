Bud Powell's Modernists
Bud Powell's Modernists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1e8d361-a350-4253-a078-232c5c3570b5
Bud Powell's Modernists Tracks
Sort by
52nd Street Theme (The Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Thelonious Monk
52nd Street Theme (The Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvm.jpglink
52nd Street Theme (The Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Last played on
Bud Powell's Modernists Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist