Intaferon was a short-lived English new wave duo, consisting of Simon Fellowes and Simon Gillham. They were signed to Chrysalis Records. Their song, "Get Out of London" (produced by Martin Rushent) was featured in the 2001 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie Winning London.

Singles were often featured on the channel four show Max Headroom.

Simon Fellowes, after releasing two further albums as Simon F and another using the moniker F Machine, is now an author. He has three published novels - Don't Breathe the Air, and My Name is Ferdinand (Strata Books) and 10 Dead Mexicans.

Simon Gillham gained a BA and an MA in Philosophy and undertook a PhD on Nietzsche, then embarked on a career as a Philosophy lecturer. In 2015, he formed the band 'Used To', releasing several singles.