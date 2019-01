Thomas Oliphant (1799–1873) was a Scottish musician, artist and author whose works were well known in their day. He wrote the chorale for the wedding of the future King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. Oliphant wrote the words to "Deck the Hall(s) with Boughs of Holly".

