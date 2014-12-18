Thomas OliphantBorn 1799. Died 1873
Thomas Oliphant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1799
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1e22960-9844-4579-b2f8-93c3d9fee93f
Thomas Oliphant Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Oliphant (1799–1873) was a Scottish musician, artist and author whose works were well known in their day. He wrote the chorale for the wedding of the future King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. Oliphant wrote the words to "Deck the Hall(s) with Boughs of Holly".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Oliphant Tracks
Sort by
Deck the halls
Thomas Oliphant
Deck the halls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deck the halls
Performer
Last played on
David of the white rock (David Owen arr. Britten) (feat. Gerald Finley, Glenn Hughes, Julius Drake, Max Adrian, Denis Quilley, Peter Reeves, Charles Ross & Bernard Hunter, John Pritchett, Kenneth Broadberry and Chris Blades & Thomas Oliphant)
Benjamin Britten
David of the white rock (David Owen arr. Britten) (feat. Gerald Finley, Glenn Hughes, Julius Drake, Max Adrian, Denis Quilley, Peter Reeves, Charles Ross & Bernard Hunter, John Pritchett, Kenneth Broadberry and Chris Blades & Thomas Oliphant)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
David of the white rock (David Owen arr. Britten) (feat. Gerald Finley, Glenn Hughes, Julius Drake, Max Adrian, Denis Quilley, Peter Reeves, Charles Ross & Bernard Hunter, John Pritchett, Kenneth Broadberry and Chris Blades & Thomas Oliphant)
Last played on
Back to artist