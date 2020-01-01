Scott ThurstonBorn 10 January 1952
Scott Thurston
1952-01-10
Scott Thurston Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Troy Thurston (born January 10, 1952) is an American guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter, and session musician. He was a member of the Stooges, and of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, in which he sang harmony vocals and played guitar, bass, keyboards, and harmonica.
