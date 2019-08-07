Lilly Goodman (born Liliana Goodman Meregildo, 19 December 1980 - Lilly Goodman-Hegwood after marrying David M. Hegwood-2007.) is a Dominican singer and songwriter. Music has been always a part of her family and she is known for singing Christian themed songs in Spanish. She has also received numerous nominations and awards over the years, some of which include the Latin Grammy and Cassandra Awards (currently "Soberano").