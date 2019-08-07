Lilly GoodmanBorn 19 December 1980
Lilly Goodman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1df9782-ff9a-4147-90d4-cb70a49597ae
Lilly Goodman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lilly Goodman (born Liliana Goodman Meregildo, 19 December 1980 - Lilly Goodman-Hegwood after marrying David M. Hegwood-2007.) is a Dominican singer and songwriter. Music has been always a part of her family and she is known for singing Christian themed songs in Spanish. She has also received numerous nominations and awards over the years, some of which include the Latin Grammy and Cassandra Awards (currently "Soberano").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lilly Goodman Tracks
Sort by
El Dios Que Me Ve
Lilly Goodman
El Dios Que Me Ve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Dios Que Me Ve
Last played on
Lilly Goodman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist