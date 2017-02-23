The SpatsFormed 1977. Disbanded 1979
The Spats
1977
The Spats Biography (Wikipedia)
Spats were a New Zealand band operating between 1977 and 1979. Members included Fane Flaws, Peter Dasent, Bruno Lawrence and Tony Backhouse. Spats worked with the Limbs Dance Company, a contemporary dance company based in New Zealand. One piece was called New Wave Goodbye.
She Done Moved
The Spats
She Done Moved
She Done Moved
Bottom Of It All
The Spats
Bottom Of It All
Bottom Of It All
