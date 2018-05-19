P Brothers
P Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1da3bc8-d7ef-423b-8c4d-694071683193
P Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Good Trip (feat. Doo Wop)
P Brothers
Good Trip (feat. Doo Wop)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Trip (feat. Doo Wop)
Last played on
Saltfish
P Brothers
Saltfish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saltfish
Last played on
Outta Control Feat. Roc Marciano
P Brothers
Outta Control Feat. Roc Marciano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist