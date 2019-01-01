ArlettyBorn 15 May 1898. Died 23 July 1992
Arletty
1898-05-15
Arletty Biography (Wikipedia)
Léonie Marie Julie Bathiat (15 May 1898 – 23 July 1992), known professionally as Arletty, was a French actress, singer, and fashion model. She was found guilty of treason for an affair with a German officer during WWII, but she continued her career which included playing Blanche in the French version of A Streetcar Named Desire.
