Emily RobisonBorn 16 August 1972
Emily Robison
1972-08-16
Emily Robison Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Burns Strayer (née Erwin, before Robison; born August 16, 1972) is an American songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and a founding member of the female country band the Dixie Chicks. Strayer plays banjo, dobro, guitar, lap steel, bass, mandolin, accordion, and sitar. Initially in her career with the Dixie Chicks, she limited her singing to harmony with backing vocals, but within her role in the Court Yard Hounds, she has taken on the role of lead vocalist.
Emily Robison Performances & Interviews
Emily Robison Tracks
Wide Open Spaces
Billy Crain
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
There's Your Trouble
Mark Casstevens
There's Your Trouble
There's Your Trouble
