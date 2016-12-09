Ernest LushBorn 23 January 1908. Died 12 May 1988
Ernest Lush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1d57a87-ad5b-4fd4-8436-26adbf9c682d
Ernest Lush Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Lush (23 January 1908 – 12 May 1988) was an English classical pianist who was best known as an accompanist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernest Lush Tracks
Sort by
Romanza Siciliana
Paul Tortelier
Romanza Siciliana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qfbn.jpglink
Romanza Siciliana
Last played on
Beau Soir
Claude Debussy
Beau Soir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Beau Soir
Last played on
Romanza Siciliana
Carl Maria von Weber
Romanza Siciliana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Romanza Siciliana
Last played on
Five Poems by WH Auden - 1. "Among the leaves the small birds sing"
Lennox Berkeley, Thomas Hemsley & Ernest Lush
Five Poems by WH Auden - 1. "Among the leaves the small birds sing"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Poems by WH Auden - 1. "Among the leaves the small birds sing"
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-10T08:01:12
10
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev6v2m
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-18T08:01:12
18
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egc6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-02T08:01:12
2
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb8q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-20T08:01:12
20
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en5d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-29T08:01:12
29
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist