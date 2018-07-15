Vivian BlaineBorn 21 November 1921. Died 9 December 1995
Vivian Blaine
1921-11-21
Vivian Blaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivian Blaine (November 21, 1921 – December 9, 1995) was an American actress and singer, best known for originating the role of Miss Adelaide in the musical theater production of Guys and Dolls, as well as appearing in the subsequent film version, in which she co-starred with Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra.
Sue Me
Vivian Blaine
Sue Me
Sue Me
Sue Me (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Frank Sinatra
Sue Me (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Sue Me (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Adelaide's Lament
Vviane Blaine
Adelaide's Lament
Adelaide's Lament
Adelaide's Lament
Vivian Blaine
Adelaide's Lament
Adelaide's Lament
Adelaide's Lament (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Frank Loesser
Adelaide's Lament (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Adelaide's Lament (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Take Back Your Mink
The Goldwyn Girls, Frank Loesser & Vivian Blaine
Take Back Your Mink
Take Back Your Mink
Pet Me Poppa
The Goldwyn Girls, Frank Loesser & Vivian Blaine
Pet Me Poppa
Pet Me Poppa
Take Back Your Mink
Vivian Blaine
Take Back Your Mink
Take Back Your Mink
A Bushel and A Peck
Vivian Blaine
A Bushel and A Peck
A Bushel and A Peck
