S. ThamanPredominantly works in telugu & tamil cinema. Born 16 November 1983
S. Thaman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1d2116b-0af5-4f69-b282-92ce48cbfcc3
S. Thaman Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghantasala Srinivas Sai Thaman Siva Kumar, popularly known and credited as S. S.Thaman is an Indian film Composer known for his works in Telugu cinema, Tamil cinema, Kannada cinema and Bollywood. Although Thaman entered the film industry as an actor in a supporting role in the film Boys, he soon turned film composer and became popular for his work as a music director. His debut films as music director were Sindhanai Sei in Tamil, and Kick in Telugu, Kick went on to become his first blockbuster film.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S. Thaman Tracks
Sort by
Very Very Sad
Yazin Nizar
Very Very Sad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Very Very Sad
Last played on
Ardham Leni Navvu
Srinidhi Venkatesh
Ardham Leni Navvu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ardham Leni Navvu
Last played on
Ga Gha Megha
S. Thaman
Ga Gha Megha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ga Gha Megha
Last played on
Mandaara
Shreya Ghoshal
Mandaara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f6tb4.jpglink
Mandaara
Last played on
Dhaadikaara Dhaadikaara
Andrea Jeremiah
Dhaadikaara Dhaadikaara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dhaadikaara Dhaadikaara
Last played on
Bugganchuna
S. Thaman
Bugganchuna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bugganchuna
Last played on
Sivan Magan Da
S. Thaman
Sivan Magan Da
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sivan Magan Da
Last played on
S. Thaman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist