Amunda are a rock band from Alice Springs formed in 1985. The band's name is based on Mbantua, the Arrernte word for meeting place, which is associated with the spring at Heavitree Gap in the MacDonnell Ranges at Alice Springs.
In 1992 they played at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, in 1995 the Port Fairy Folk Festival and in 1996 the band played at the Adelaide and Sydney legs of the Big Day Out. They have supported bands including Cruel Sea, Weddings Parties Anything, Ed Kuepper and Things of Stone and Wood.
Shaka Loves You
