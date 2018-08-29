Xénia MaliarevitchPianist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1cea296-7cdf-4c46-ae30-0bc65b9c8f3a
Xénia Maliarevitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Xénia Maliarevitch (born in 1980) is a contemporary French classical pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Xénia Maliarevitch Tracks
Four pieces for viola and piano
Frank Bridge
