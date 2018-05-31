Anthony James Lucca (born January 23, 1976), is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. He is perhaps best known for starting his career on The Mickey Mouse Club. After the Mickey Mouse Club, Lucca went to Los Angeles, California, for a brief career as an actor, then became a full-time musician. He is a consistent touring artist and has toured with a multitude of acts, including Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, *NSYNC, Marc Anthony, Josh Hoge, Sara Bareilles, Matt Duke, Tyrone Wells, and the late Chris Whitley. He finished in third place on the second season (2012) of the American reality television singing competition talent show, The Voice, broadcast on NBC.