Lauren Zhang (born in December 2001) is an American-born pianist who won the BBC's Young Musician Contest in May 2018. In 2010, Zhang moved with her parents to Birmingham, the United Kingdom, where she has been studying music at the Birmingham Junior Conservatoire while attending King Edward VI High School for Girls.

