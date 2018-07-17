Lauren ZhangPianist. Born December 2001
Lauren Zhang
2001-12
Lauren Zhang Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Zhang (born in December 2001) is an American-born pianist who won the BBC's Young Musician Contest in May 2018. In 2010, Zhang moved with her parents to Birmingham, the United Kingdom, where she has been studying music at the Birmingham Junior Conservatoire while attending King Edward VI High School for Girls.
Lauren Zhang Tracks
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Allegro de Concert, Op.18
Alexander Scriabin
Allegro de Concert, Op.18
Allegro de Concert, Op.18
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-15T08:27:36
15
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
